ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, 13 Injured In Road Accident in Chhattisgarh

Three labourers were killed and 13 others injured after a pick-up van overturned in Jagdalpur.

Three Killed, 13 Injured In Road Accident in Chhattisgarh
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Jagdalpur: At least three labourers were killed and 13 others injured, when the pick-up van they were travelling in overturned here on Saturday, police said.

Bastar ASP Maheshwar Nag confirmed the accident. Police said that the condition of nine of the injured was stated to be critical.

The ASP said that the mishap occurred on the Rajnagar-Kinjoli road at around 6 PM when the labourers were on the way to Odisha. The accident spot is around 30 kilometres from Jagdalpur. The Bastar Police said that the deceased and the injured hailed from Odisha and were working at a farm.

According to the Bastar Police, 16 labourers were inside the pick-up van when the mishap occurred and three labourers died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The injured have been referred to Dimrapal hospital and they are undergoing treatment. The Bastar Police said that they are probing the accident.

Jagdalpur: At least three labourers were killed and 13 others injured, when the pick-up van they were travelling in overturned here on Saturday, police said.

Bastar ASP Maheshwar Nag confirmed the accident. Police said that the condition of nine of the injured was stated to be critical.

The ASP said that the mishap occurred on the Rajnagar-Kinjoli road at around 6 PM when the labourers were on the way to Odisha. The accident spot is around 30 kilometres from Jagdalpur. The Bastar Police said that the deceased and the injured hailed from Odisha and were working at a farm.

According to the Bastar Police, 16 labourers were inside the pick-up van when the mishap occurred and three labourers died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The injured have been referred to Dimrapal hospital and they are undergoing treatment. The Bastar Police said that they are probing the accident.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROAD ACCIDENT IN JAGDALPURJAGDALPUR PICKUP OVERTURNEDMANY LABORERS DIEDROAD MISHAP IN CHATTISGARHROAD ACCIDENT IN CHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.