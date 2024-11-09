Three Killed, 13 Injured In Road Accident in Chhattisgarh

Jagdalpur: At least three labourers were killed and 13 others injured, when the pick-up van they were travelling in overturned here on Saturday, police said.

Bastar ASP Maheshwar Nag confirmed the accident. Police said that the condition of nine of the injured was stated to be critical.

The ASP said that the mishap occurred on the Rajnagar-Kinjoli road at around 6 PM when the labourers were on the way to Odisha. The accident spot is around 30 kilometres from Jagdalpur. The Bastar Police said that the deceased and the injured hailed from Odisha and were working at a farm.

According to the Bastar Police, 16 labourers were inside the pick-up van when the mishap occurred and three labourers died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The injured have been referred to Dimrapal hospital and they are undergoing treatment. The Bastar Police said that they are probing the accident.