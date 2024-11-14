ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, One Injured In Road Accident In Haryana

Panipat: At least five people were killed and one sustained serious injuries after an uncontrolled truck hit five people on the elevated highway in Haryana’s Panipat, police said on Thursday.

The truck entered the elevated highway from the wrong side and hit six people at three different places, they said.

On receiving the information, the Panipat police reached the spot and rushed the injured person to the civil hospital. The injured is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

The police have nabbed the truck driver and the interrogation of the accused is underway. According to sources, the truck driver entered the elevated highway from the wrong side and crushed two people riding a bike heading from Siwah Bridge.

"After that, he rammed two people riding a bike in front of Malik Petrol Pump. At the same time, the third accident occurred in front of the Gurudwara, where the truck hit two more people," sources added.