4 Children Among 5 Killed In Road Accident In Hapur

Hapur: In a tragic incident, five people, including four children, were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a canter truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place on National Highway-334 in Hafizpur police station area.
On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent all the five to the hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared them dead. The bodies were then sent for post-mortem, police said.
According to initial reports, Danish, 40, a resident of Rafiqnagar, had taken the children to a swimming pool at a friend's farmhouse in the Hapur area, and was returning to Majidpura when they were hit by the truck.
Danish was on a motorcycle and riding with him were his two children and his brother's children, all aged between 8 and 11. The driver of the truck fled the scene and remains at large.
“The canter has been taken into custody, and a search operation is underway to nab the absconding driver," the ASP added.
Earlier, at least five people were killed and one seriously injured when an ambulance collided with a pickup truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday morning.
The victims were travelling from Haryana to Bihar with a deceased person’s body when the ambulance collided with a pickup truck ahead of them in the Shukul Bazar police station area.
