Haryana: Three Killed, Four Injured in High-Speed Collision on Delhi-Agra Highway

Faridabad: Faridabad witnessed a tragic display of reckless driving when two vehicles, an MG Hector and a Maruti Ertiga, collided at high speed on the Delhi-Mathura-Agra Highway. The impact of the crash resulted in the deaths of three young men and left four others seriously injured. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The collision occurred near JCB Chowk in Sector 58, Faridabad, when the Ertiga, carrying five young men, was hit by a speeding MG Hector approaching from Palwal. The force of the collision was so severe that the Ertiga flipped twice on the highway, while the front section of the Hector caught fire, causing panic among onlookers.

Bystanders quickly rushed to help and rescued those trapped inside the mangled vehicles. Police arrived promptly at the scene, transporting the injured to a private hospital and sending the bodies of the deceased for postmortem to the civil hospital. The deceased have been identified as Trivendra (28), Manish (23), and Deepanshu (30), all residents of Palwal district.

The MG Hector had three occupants, all of whom sustained injuries in the crash. According to Sector 58 SHO Vinod, the preliminary investigation suggests that the accident was a result of overspeeding and reckless driving. Both damaged vehicles were towed to the police station, and a detailed investigation is currently underway. The families of the deceased have been informed.