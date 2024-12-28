15 Injured As Bus Overturns On NH-21 In Rajasthan's Dausa

Dausa: At least 15 people including children were injured when the bus in which they were travelling overturned near Antarheda on NH-21 under Mehndipur Balaji police station on Friday night.

Of the injured, the condition of eight is stated to be critical. ASI Shishram Arya of Mehndipur Balaji police station said it was raining at the time of the accident. As per the bus driver Israel Khan, an unknown animal came in front of the bus and the vehicle overturned when tried to avoid hitting it. The passengers onboard the bus told police that Khan was overspeeding and the bus went out of control and overturned in a pit on the roadside.

List of injured

Ram Phool (40), Ayodhya Prasad (45), Mithlesh (35) of Delhi, Dhruv Chand (38) of Paharganj Delhi, Siyaram, son of Ramjiavan (45), Piyush (18) son of Nischal Tyagi of Amarwa Hasanpur, Oasi (7) and Palomi (5), daughter of Vijay Singh were critically injured in the accident. Doctors at Mahuva Hospital referred them to Dausa after first aid. At the same time, the family members of three of the injured took them to Delhi in a private vehicle for treatment. Vijay Singh, Janvi (4) son of Surendra, Mehak (44) wife of Amit of Delhi, Nidhi Tripathi (25) wife of Himanshu Tripathi of Delhi, Raghavendra Tiwari (20) son of Venkat Tiwari of Gorakhpur, UP suffered minor injuries and are being treated at Mahuva Hospital.

Bus was enroute to Mehndipur Balaji

The bus carrying 22 passengers including children was enroute to Mehndipur Balaji from Delhi. The bus left Delhi at around 7 pm on Friday night. At around 11:30 pm, the vehicle went out of control near Antarhera on NH-21 under Mehandipur Balaji police station area and overturned. On receiving information, police personnel reached the spot, took out the passengers from the bus and carried them to hospital.

Similarly, on Friday night, an unknown vehicle hit two bike riders near Nayagaon in Rahuvas police station area of ​​the district. While Jagdish Meena, who was riding the two-wheeler died in the accident, his pillion rider Lila Ram was critically injured. Lila Ram has been referred from Dausa to Jaipur after first aid. The police have started searching for the unknown vehicle that fled after the accident.