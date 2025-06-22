ETV Bharat / state

Four People Die In Car-Truck Accident At Dehradun, Another Seriously Injured

Dehradun: A major accident took place in Dehradun this morning when four people died and another person was seriously injured. The accident took place in the Clement Town area of ​​Dehradun.

According to reports, a speeding Maruti Ritz car rammed into a cement-laden trolley from behind. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and immediately sent everyone to the hospital, where doctors declared four people dead, while one was seriously injured, and undergoing treatment.

The car, which was coming from Saharanpur to Dehradun, met with the accident near Asharodi. The collision was so severe that the car was blown to pieces. Police initiated rescue operations and took out the trapped people by cutting the mangled body of the car with a cutter. Police have taken the bodies of the deceased into their custody and sent them for post-mortem.