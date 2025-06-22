ETV Bharat / state

Four People Die In Car-Truck Accident At Dehradun, Another Seriously Injured

A speeding car rammed into a cement-laden trolley from behind, leading to the death of many persons.

Car accident in Dehradun.
Car accident in Dehradun. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 22, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST

Dehradun: A major accident took place in Dehradun this morning when four people died and another person was seriously injured. The accident took place in the Clement Town area of ​​Dehradun.

According to reports, a speeding Maruti Ritz car rammed into a cement-laden trolley from behind. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and immediately sent everyone to the hospital, where doctors declared four people dead, while one was seriously injured, and undergoing treatment.

The car, which was coming from Saharanpur to Dehradun, met with the accident near Asharodi. The collision was so severe that the car was blown to pieces. Police initiated rescue operations and took out the trapped people by cutting the mangled body of the car with a cutter. Police have taken the bodies of the deceased into their custody and sent them for post-mortem.

The injured person has been admitted to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. According to the police, the injured were sent to the Doon Coronation Hospital with the help of a 108 ambulance, where doctors declared four youths dead, while one injured youth has been undergoing treatment.

Among the deceased were Ankush, Paras, resident Purkhas Dhiran, Sonipat Haryana, Ankit, Tehsil Julana, Jind Haryana and Naveen, Rohtak Haryana.

