Five Dead In Road Accident In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: At least five people were killed after a speeding car collided with a bike in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, the police said on Friday. The incident took place on the Bhanupratappur-Antagarh road around 4 pm, they said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. The driver of the car has been arrested, and investigations are underway, including identifying the deceased. Witnesses and locals are also being questioned as part of the investigation, the police said.

Despite efforts by the Chhattisgarh Police and Transport Department to create awareness about road safety, road accidents continue to rise in Kanker. Over the last six years, the district has recorded 2,012 road accident cases, leading to more than 1,100 fatalities and 2,084 injuries.