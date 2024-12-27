ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead In Road Accident In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

A speeding car collided with a bike in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker killing five people on the spot.

Five Dead In Road Accident In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Road Accident In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kanker: At least five people were killed after a speeding car collided with a bike in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, the police said on Friday. The incident took place on the Bhanupratappur-Antagarh road around 4 pm, they said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. The driver of the car has been arrested, and investigations are underway, including identifying the deceased. Witnesses and locals are also being questioned as part of the investigation, the police said.

Despite efforts by the Chhattisgarh Police and Transport Department to create awareness about road safety, road accidents continue to rise in Kanker. Over the last six years, the district has recorded 2,012 road accident cases, leading to more than 1,100 fatalities and 2,084 injuries.

Kanker: At least five people were killed after a speeding car collided with a bike in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, the police said on Friday. The incident took place on the Bhanupratappur-Antagarh road around 4 pm, they said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. The driver of the car has been arrested, and investigations are underway, including identifying the deceased. Witnesses and locals are also being questioned as part of the investigation, the police said.

Despite efforts by the Chhattisgarh Police and Transport Department to create awareness about road safety, road accidents continue to rise in Kanker. Over the last six years, the district has recorded 2,012 road accident cases, leading to more than 1,100 fatalities and 2,084 injuries.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HORRIBLE ROAD ACCIDENTKANKER MANY PEOPLE DIEDROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.