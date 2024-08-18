ETV Bharat / state

10 killed, 27 Injured In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bulandshahr (UP): Ten people were killed and 27 injured when a pickup van collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction in the Salempur area here on Sunday, officials said.

After the accident, there was chaos on the spot for a long time as angry people blocked the road. They said that motorists often drive at high speeds near the village.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed him and other officials to ensure that the injured get the best medical treatment.

