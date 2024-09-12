ETV Bharat / state

Three Students Returning From Friend's Birthday Party Killed In Road Accident In Bengaluru

Three students of GKVK were returning from their friend's birthday party when their bike collided with a goods vehicle and died on the spot. The incident took place on Airport Road late last night.

Students die in road accident (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bengaluru: Three students were killed in a road accident while returning from their friend's birthday party in Bengaluru late last night, police said.

The mishap took place when their bike collided with a goods vehicle on Airport Road under Chikkajala traffic police station area. The deceased have been identified as Sujith, Rohit and Harsha. All were studying BSc Agriculture in Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) in Bengaluru.

A group of five youths, including the deceased, had gone to attend their friend's birthday celebrations on two bikes. The deceased were triple-riding and two others were on the second bike. While returning home, the bike that the three were riding rammed a goods vehicle and all succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

On information, a team from the Chikkajala traffic police reached the spot and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The three bodies have been shifted for post-mortem to Ambedkar Hospital, police said. The nearby CCTV cameras are being examined and investigations are underway, they added.

In a similar accident, a gym trainer died and his friend was injured when their bike collided with a speeding car near Marasandra in Doddaballapura on Wednesday morning.

