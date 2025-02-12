Bus Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Overturns In Rajasthan, 21 Injured

Rajsamand: At least 21 devotees were injured after a bus carrying them from Mahakumbh in Prayagraj lost control and overturned at Desuri Naal, on the border of Rajsamand and Pali districts in Rajasthan.

The bus was carrying 46 passengers of whom 21 were injured in the mishap. The injured people were rushed to Gadhbor Hospital and later shifted to RK District Hospital. Two of the passengers are stated to have sustained critical injuries in the mishap. Charbhuja police station in-charge Preeti Ratnu said the passengers are related to each other and are natives of Sanderaw in Pali district. All of them reside in Chandolia in Ahmedabad. The passengers were enroute to Sanderaw when the bus while descending a feature at Desuri Naal lost control and overturned at Punjab turn, she said.

There was chaos after the mishap and on being informed by passersby, a team of Charbhuja police reached the spot. The police with the help of locals, shifted the injured to the community health centre at Gadhbor in 108 ambulances and private vehicles. Traffic on the route was restored after the bus was removed from the accident spot by a crane after around one-and-a-half hours. Ratnu said a 10-year-old boy, identified as Jayant broke his hand in the mishap. This apart, another youth, who was critically injured, was referred to Udaipur after preliminary treatment at RK Hospital.

In a similar incident on Tuesday, seven persons returning from Mahakumbh to Andhra Pradesh were killed after their mini-bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The incident occurred around 9 am, when a minibus, travelling on National Highway 30, collided with a speeding cement truck coming from the opposite direction. The crash, which happened approximately 50 km from Jabalpur, left the minibus shattered, resulting in the deaths of seven passengers, all residents of Andhra Pradesh.