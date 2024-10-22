RJD Releases List Of 6 Candidates For Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Ranchi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday released a list of six candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls, ending the impasse over seat-sharing among the INDIA bloc constituents. In a statement, the party said it nominated Suresh Paswan from Deoghar, Sanjay Prasad Yadav from Godda and Subhash Yadav from Koderma.

Rashmi Prakash will contest from Chatra, Naresh Prasad Singh from Vishrampur and Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav from Hussainabad, it said.

The candidates were declared soon after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been campaigning in the poll-bound state, said a consensus was reached on sharing of seats. The assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, and counting will take place on November 23.