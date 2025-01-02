ETV Bharat / state

Lalu Warms Up To Nitish, Creates Flutter In Bihar Politics

Patna: Will Bihar witness a change in its political arena after the auspicious 'Kharmas'? With Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav saying he is open to working with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, politics has heated up in the state.

Tejashwi not on same track

Even as Lalu on New Year created a stir by saying he can work with Nitish, his son and leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had a different opinion. Tejashwi said, uncle (Nitish) will be voted out this year. During a conversation with a private channel in Patna on new year, Lalu had said his doors are open for Nitish. He said the Chief Minister should also reciprocate so that they can sit together and take decisions.

Will Lalu forgive Nitish?

On Nitish's entry into the Mahagathbandhan, Lalu said if the Chief Minister comes along, his party will certainly welcome him. He said we will forgive Nitish's earlier mistakes. "If Nitish Kumar comes, why won't we take him along? We can stay together and work together. Yes, we will keep him. We will forgive him. We will sit together and take decisions. Our door is always open for him. He should also open his door," Lalu said.

'Nitish does not take the right decision'

Lalu said his party takes right decisions but it does not suit Nitish. "He (Nitish) is not able to take the right decision. He runs away and leaves the alliance. But still if he comes to us, we will forgive him and keep him with us," he said.