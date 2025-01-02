Lalu Warms Up To Nitish, Creates Flutter In Bihar Politics

Patna: Will Bihar witness a change in its political arena after the auspicious 'Kharmas'? With Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav saying he is open to working with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, politics has heated up in the state.
Tejashwi not on same track
Even as Lalu on New Year created a stir by saying he can work with Nitish, his son and leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had a different opinion. Tejashwi said, uncle (Nitish) will be voted out this year. During a conversation with a private channel in Patna on new year, Lalu had said his doors are open for Nitish. He said the Chief Minister should also reciprocate so that they can sit together and take decisions.
Will Lalu forgive Nitish?
On Nitish's entry into the Mahagathbandhan, Lalu said if the Chief Minister comes along, his party will certainly welcome him. He said we will forgive Nitish's earlier mistakes. "If Nitish Kumar comes, why won't we take him along? We can stay together and work together. Yes, we will keep him. We will forgive him. We will sit together and take decisions. Our door is always open for him. He should also open his door," Lalu said.
'Nitish does not take the right decision'
Lalu said his party takes right decisions but it does not suit Nitish. "He (Nitish) is not able to take the right decision. He runs away and leaves the alliance. But still if he comes to us, we will forgive him and keep him with us," he said.
Differences in Lalu's family on Nitish
Differences are visible in Lalu's family on his stance on Nitish. While Lalu said if Nitish returns, he will take him along, Tejashwi said 'Chacha's farewell is certain this year.' Tejashwi said now new seeds are needed, because sowing the same seed for 20 years ruins the crop.'
What does Tejashwi's statement mean?
If Tejashwi's statement is taken into account differently, it implies if Nitish returns to the Mahagathbandhan, he will have to 'compromise'. This means that Nitish will have to give up the Chief Minister's post. The CM's chair will have to be handed over to RJD. If Nitish is ready to do this, then perhaps Tejashwi will also open the door of alliance for his uncle.
'Anything is possible in politics'
Earlier on December 27, on Nitish, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, who is considered close to Lalu, had said, "Nobody is a permanent friend or enemy. Anything is possible in politics. If Nitish Kumar leaves the communal forces and returns, we will welcome him."
Also read
Mamata Should Be Allowed To Lead INDIA Bloc: Lalu Yadav; Opposition Leaders React
Bihar NDA Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav Over Controversial Remarks About Nitish Kumar's Upcoming 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'
Amit Shah Has Gone Mad, He Must Resign And Retire From Politics: Lalu Yadav On Ambedkar Row