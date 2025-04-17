RJD MLA Wanted In Extortion Case Surrenders Before Bihar Court, Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Patna: A local court in Bihar's Patna district on Thursday remanded RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav and his three associates to 14-day judicial custody in connection with an extortion case. Yadav and his associates, who were wanted in connection with the case, surrendered before the Danapur court earlier in the day.
The RJD MLA, who represents the Danapur constituency, and his three associates, identified as Chikku Yadav, Shravan Yadav and Pinku Yadav, were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. According to sources, the police had raided the RJD MLA’s hideouts in Danapur and some other places adjacent to Patna recently.
Ritlal Yadav, close to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, was accused of demanding extortion from a builder and threatening to kill him. An FIR was lodged against Yadav, his brother, a nephew and an associate. After this, raids were conducted at his hideouts on the court’s orders.
Speaking to reporters at Danapur court, Yadav said, "I am a victim of a political conspiracy... there is a threat to my life... I might be killed. If I remain alive, I will file papers seeking bail. Certain officials are against me... I repeat, there is a threat to my life."
"A conspiracy was being hatched for the last several months to eliminate me. A sophisticated weapon was made available to my rivals by some officials to kill me," the MLA alleged.
Bihar Police had on April 11 conducted searches at several locations related to the RJD MLA and his close associates. During the searches, police seized several incriminating documents and materials, including Rs 10 lakh in cash, cheques of Rs 77 lakh, six blank cheques, 14 deed documents related to the sale and purchase of properties and 17 cheque books. All accused were absconding when searches were conducted in Patna on April 11. (With PTI Inputs)
