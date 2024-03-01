RJD MLA Bharat Bind Joins BJP in Bihar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 13 minutes ago

Updated : 7 minutes ago

In another big blow to the INDIA bloc, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bharat Bind on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The resignation of the MLA has been accepted by the Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Patna (Bihar): In another big blow to the INDIA bloc, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bharat Bind from the Bhabhua Assembly seat on Friday joined the BJP.

On the last day of the Budget session, Bind sat with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MLAs. With this, a total of seven MLAs of the RJD-led Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) have switched sides so far, including five from the RJD and two from the Congress.

Three RJD MLAs including Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav on February 12 changed sides during the no-confidence motion. On February 27, two Congress MLAs and one RJD MLA joined the BJP.

The MLAs sat on the side of the ruling party benches during the Budget session proceedings in the State Assembly. As soon as the three MLAs - Siddharth and former minister Murari Gautam of Congress and RJD's Sangeeta Kumari - sat in the ruling party benches, there was a commotion in the House.

The three MLAs entered the House walking just behind BJP Bihar president and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and then they sat with the ruling alliance members.

RJD MLA Ramanuj Prasad then said, 'BJP is breaking our MLAs by misusing investigative agencies.' Whereas, BJP MLA Nitin Naveen then said 'at present it is a trailer, the full picture is yet to come'

