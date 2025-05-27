Tejashwi Yadav, Wife Rajshree Welcome Their Second Child, A Boy

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad's younger son and leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav became the father of his second child as wife Rajshree gave birth to a son at a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Tejashwi announced the birth of the baby on the social media platform X and posted a photograph showing him with the newborn. This is the couple's second child after they were blessed with their daughter 'Katyayani' in March 2023.

"Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!" Tejashwi wrote in his post on Tuesday morning.

His reference to Lord Hanuman could be connected to the fact that a large number of people associate Tuesday with his special worship day. The photograph showed the RJD leader taking a look at the newborn kept in a crib in the hospital. Lalu had also accompanied him to Kolkata to be present on the occasion.

The news of the birth comes at a time when Lalu and his family are in a controversy owing to his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's recent post in which he proclaimed being in a relationship with a girl, Anushka Yadav, for the past 12 years.

Tej Pratap is married to former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai's granddaughter Aishwarya Rai, though both are living separately with their divorce case pending in a Patna court.

Lalu disowned Tej Pratap on Sunday and also expelled him from the party for six years. Tejashwi Yadav got married to Rachel Godinho, his batchmate from DPS RK Puram, in 2021. Rachel, who belongs to Haryana’s Rewari, later changed her name to Rajshree Yadav.