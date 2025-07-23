SIR An Attempt To Weed Out People Supporting Opposition Parties From Voter List, Alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Former Deputy CM and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav once again raked up the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue and alleged BJP is trying to weed out names of voters supporting his party, the RJD.

"The BJP and the Election Commission are working together to clean up Opposition voters. The recent press release by the Election Commission of India has deepened our apprehensions," he said.

Tejashwi questioned the Election Commission and questioned how could not it detect 18 lakh deceased voters when it updated the voter list after summary revision on January 25 this year. "Whose fault is this? And now without physical verification, without going to someone's house, without BLO, you (ECI) have stated that 18.66 lakh voters have died in the state," he questioned.

Tejashwi said this means that over 18 lakh people died from January 25 to June 24. Why were the deceased retained in the electoral roll in previous years? Was the Election Commission sleeping. And how can removing them before elections be part of the democratic process," he asked the poll panel.

The RJD leader said as per the Election Commission, around 2.6 lakh people have permanently shifted elsewhere from the state. "How did so many people shift in just four months? How was it known without physically visiting their places?," he questioned.

Tejashwi said according to the Election Commission data, the names of a total of 52 lakh voters are being deleted. "This figure is becoming a tool of electoral calculation at the behest of the government. Those who could not be reached were considered absent," he said.

Tejashwi said the SIR exercise is an attempt to weed out names of supporters of parties of the weaker sections, minorities, Dalits from the voter list. "We will not allow their arbitrariness to continue in Bihar." he said.