RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Commences 'Aabhar Yatra' Today From Karpoori Thakur's Karmasthali

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has started his 'Aabhar Yatra' today. Late night on Monday, he left for Samastipur for Aabhar Yatra from his residence on the 10 Circular Road.

In Samastipur, he is scheduled to meet workers from five assembly constituencies at the Town Hall today- Morwa, Sarairanjan, Moinuddin Nagar, Ujiarpur and Bibhutipur. On Wednesday, September 11, he will meet the workers of Samastipur, Rosera, Kalyanpur, Warisnagar and Hasanpur.

From Samastipur, he will leave for Darbhanga in the evening. On September 12, he will meet workers of Bahadurpur, Darbhanga, Hayaghat, Kewti, and Jale Assembly constituencies. On September 13, Tejashwi Yadav will meet the workers of Darbhanga Rural, Gaurabauram, Benipur, Alinagar and Kusheshwarsthan.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be in Madhubani on September 14 and will meet the workers of Rajnagar, Benipatti, Bisfi and Harlakhi. Tejashwi will stay overnight in Madhubani and on September 15, he will meet workers from Lok Phulparas, Jhanjharpur, and Khajauli assembly constituencies of Madhubani district.

On September 16, he will meet workers from Gaighat Aurai Minapur Bochaha Sakra and Kudhni assembly constituencies in Muzaffarpur. The following day, on September 17, he will take feedback from workers from Muzaffarpur, Kanti, Baruraj, Paru and Sahibganj of Muzaffarpur district.

Review of 41 assembly constituencies in the first phase: In the first phase of Tejashwi's visit, he will meet workers from 41 assembly constituencies across four districts. During that span, he will meet workers from 10 assembly constituencies of Samastipur, Darbhanga, and Madhubani and 11 assembly constituencies of Muzaffarpur.

Keeping in mind the backward and extremely backward vote bank, Tejashwi is commencing this yatra from Karpoori Thakur's Karmasthali this time. He will hold a meeting with the workers and take feedback from the workers regarding the upcoming assembly elections.

RJD's hold weakened: Mithilanchal used to be a stronghold of the RJD but gradually the party's presence weakened there. The primary reason behind this is the formation of the NDA government in Bihar in 2005 under the leadership of Nitish Kumar who played an extremely backward card to strengthen his political hold in the state.

Nitish Kumar shifted Lalu Yadav's vote bank to NDA due to which the support base of Lalu Prasad's party started weakening. In Mithila where RJD was once dominant, the situation changed and NDA candidates kept emerging victorious in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, and Muzaffarpur.

Attempt to contact workers: During Aabhar Yatra, Tejashwi will meet leaders and workers of every assembly constituency and take feedback. He will talk to the workers about how to have better coordination between the party leaders and workers.