RJD Leader Tejashwi Lets Out The Rats In Poll-bound Bihar
Tejashwi asserted that the “rat government” has blamed the rodents for the “corruption recognised by the NDA government.”
By Dev Raj
Published : September 17, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST
Patna: Amid nationwide outrage over alleged rat bite deaths and injuries at hospitals at Indore and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, as well as in Mumbai, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav reminded the havoc caused by rodents in Bihar to put the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on the mat on Wednesday.
Tejashwi asserted that the “rat government” has blamed the rodents for the “corruption recognised by the NDA government.”
“As per the official statements of the Modi–Nitish government, the rats gulped 9 lakh litres of liquor kept in the police stations and gnawed a newly-built, Rs 1,100 crore embankment in Bihar,” Tejashwi said in a post on X.
The statement pointed to the contention of the Bihar Police in 2017 that rats had consumed several thousand litres of liquor seized in the ‘dry’ state, where chief minister Nitish Kumar imposed total prohibition in April 2016. It was kept in the ‘malkhana’ (storeroom for confiscated goods and evidence) at the police stations.
Similarly, the then state water resources minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, aka Lalan Singh (presently the MP from Munger Lok Sabha constituency), had blamed the rats for nibbling down the embankments, especially the one along the Kamla Balan river, and causing the massive floods of 2017.
The rodents were also blamed for destroying the embankments along the Gandak River in 2020 and at other places in subsequent years.
Tejashwi further said in the post that rats had “nibbled the fingers of a newborn at the NMCH (Nalanda Medical College and Hospital). They removed the eyes of a dead body kept for postmortem.”
Such incidents in Bihar hospitals have been occurring for a long time. In fact, a newborn had allegedly died after being bitten by rats in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital in 2018.
The vermin had bitten and ruined a large number of saline bottles at Katihar district hospital in 2020. They took away an eye from a dead body at NMCH in 2024, and had chewed the toes of a differently-abled patient at the same hospital in May this year.
“The rodents caused a loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the water resources department. They destroyed flood-relief material worth thousands of crores of rupees. Isn’t it a feat?” asked Tejashwi at the end of his post.
Though the RJD leader cornered the Bihar government on the issue of destruction caused by rats, he forgot that some of the incidents, especially the one in which rats were blamed for gulping down a vast amount of liquor kept in the police stations’ storerooms, occurred when he was the deputy chief minister in Nitish-led the then Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government.
Tejashwi, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, is currently busy conducting his ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ to raise unemployment, poverty, poor condition of health services and education-related issues. He was touring various Assembly constituencies in Patna and Begusarai districts on Wednesday.
Rats have also been a bone of political contention in the state. RJD president Lalu Prasad and his estranged elder son and Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav had locked horns with Union minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and Mahadalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi last year over caste identities and rats.
Lalu had raked up Manjhi’s ‘Musahar’ (rat-eater) identity, while Tej Pratap had claimed that rats from the residence of his (Manjhi’s) son Santosh Kumar Suman created a mess in his (Tej Pratap’s) residence.
Reacting to the jibes, Manjhi had asserted his Musahar identity and asked Lalu and Tej Pratap to send the rats to their residences, which would be finished up in no time.
The Assembly elections, expected to be held in November, will determine whether the younger son of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi gets a chance to play the Pied Piper for Bihar.
Also Read
Bihar Politics Heats Up As 'Bhura Baal' Slogan Resurfaces After 3 Decades; BJP Slams RJD, Congress Calls For Unity
Tejashwi Takes On PM Modi Over His 'Intruder' Remarks During Bihar Adhikar Yatra