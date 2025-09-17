ETV Bharat / state

RJD Leader Tejashwi Lets Out The Rats In Poll-bound Bihar

Patna: Amid nationwide outrage over alleged rat bite deaths and injuries at hospitals at Indore and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, as well as in Mumbai, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav reminded the havoc caused by rodents in Bihar to put the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on the mat on Wednesday.

Tejashwi asserted that the “rat government” has blamed the rodents for the “corruption recognised by the NDA government.”

“As per the official statements of the Modi–Nitish government, the rats gulped 9 lakh litres of liquor kept in the police stations and gnawed a newly-built, Rs 1,100 crore embankment in Bihar,” Tejashwi said in a post on X.

The statement pointed to the contention of the Bihar Police in 2017 that rats had consumed several thousand litres of liquor seized in the ‘dry’ state, where chief minister Nitish Kumar imposed total prohibition in April 2016. It was kept in the ‘malkhana’ (storeroom for confiscated goods and evidence) at the police stations.

Similarly, the then state water resources minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, aka Lalan Singh (presently the MP from Munger Lok Sabha constituency), had blamed the rats for nibbling down the embankments, especially the one along the Kamla Balan river, and causing the massive floods of 2017.

The rodents were also blamed for destroying the embankments along the Gandak River in 2020 and at other places in subsequent years.

Tejashwi further said in the post that rats had “nibbled the fingers of a newborn at the NMCH (Nalanda Medical College and Hospital). They removed the eyes of a dead body kept for postmortem.”

Such incidents in Bihar hospitals have been occurring for a long time. In fact, a newborn had allegedly died after being bitten by rats in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital in 2018.

The vermin had bitten and ruined a large number of saline bottles at Katihar district hospital in 2020. They took away an eye from a dead body at NMCH in 2024, and had chewed the toes of a differently-abled patient at the same hospital in May this year.