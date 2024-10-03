ETV Bharat / state

RJD Leader On Morning Walk Shot At In Bihar

author img

By PTI

Published : 43 minutes ago

Pankaj Yadav, Bihar general secretary of the RJD received bullet injuries on his chest after unidentified gunmen opened fire at him while he was on a morning walk. Meanwhile, the RJD criticised the Nitishh Kumar government for increasing crime in the state.

Pankaj Yadav, Bihar general secretary of the RJD received bullet injuries on his chest after unidentified gunmen opened fire at him while he was on a morning walk. Meanwhile, the RJD criticised the Nitishh Kumar government for increasing crime in the state.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Munger (Bihar): An RJD leader was injured on Thursday in Bihar's Munger district when unidentified gunmen fired at him while he was on a morning walk, a police official said. The attack on Pankaj Yadav, a state general secretary of the RJD, took place in Safiabad locality.

Yadav, who received bullet injuries in his chest, was taken to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be out of danger, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Rajesh Kumar said.

According to preliminary investigations, the attackers were professional criminals of Navtolia locality where a search operation was being carried out by the police, Kumar said. Meanwhile, the RJD, which is the principal opposition party in the state, trained its guns at the Nitish Kumar government.

"We beg you to take pity on us, Nitish ji. The situation has slipped out of control. RJD state general secretary Pankaj Yadav has been shot at in broad daylight," party spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan wrote in a post on X.

Munger (Bihar): An RJD leader was injured on Thursday in Bihar's Munger district when unidentified gunmen fired at him while he was on a morning walk, a police official said. The attack on Pankaj Yadav, a state general secretary of the RJD, took place in Safiabad locality.

Yadav, who received bullet injuries in his chest, was taken to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be out of danger, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Rajesh Kumar said.

According to preliminary investigations, the attackers were professional criminals of Navtolia locality where a search operation was being carried out by the police, Kumar said. Meanwhile, the RJD, which is the principal opposition party in the state, trained its guns at the Nitish Kumar government.

"We beg you to take pity on us, Nitish ji. The situation has slipped out of control. RJD state general secretary Pankaj Yadav has been shot at in broad daylight," party spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan wrote in a post on X.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PANKAJ YADAV SHOTRJD STATE GENERAL SECRETARYRJD LEADER SHOT IN BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.