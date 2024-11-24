ETV Bharat / state

RJD Emerges As Surprise Element In Jharkhand Elections

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with former Bihar Dy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav being felicitated during an election campaign rally of Sanjay Prasad Yadav - File Image ( ANI )

Ranchi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as a surprise element in the Jharkhand assembly elections with its candidates winning in four of the six seats where the party is contesting, according to the Election Commission's website on Saturday.

RJD candidates defeated sitting BJP legislators in four assembly seats. In 2019, the RJD managed to win only the Chatra seat where Satyanand Bhokta had won.

This time, in Deoghar, RJD’s Suresh Paswan won by 39,721 votes over his nearest rival and BJP's sitting MLA Narayan Das.

RJD’s Sanjay Prasad Yadav registered a comfortable win by 21,471 votes in Godda over BJP MLA Amit Kumar Mandal.

Party candidate Naresh Prasad Singh won by 14,587 votes over BJP’s Bishrampur MLA Ramchandra Chandravanshi.