RJD Emerges As Surprise Element In Jharkhand Elections

RJD candidates defeated sitting BJP legislators in four assembly seats.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with former Bihar Dy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav being felicitated during an election campaign rally of Sanjay Prasad Yadav - File Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 42 minutes ago

Ranchi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as a surprise element in the Jharkhand assembly elections with its candidates winning in four of the six seats where the party is contesting, according to the Election Commission's website on Saturday.

RJD candidates defeated sitting BJP legislators in four assembly seats. In 2019, the RJD managed to win only the Chatra seat where Satyanand Bhokta had won.

This time, in Deoghar, RJD’s Suresh Paswan won by 39,721 votes over his nearest rival and BJP's sitting MLA Narayan Das.

RJD’s Sanjay Prasad Yadav registered a comfortable win by 21,471 votes in Godda over BJP MLA Amit Kumar Mandal.

Party candidate Naresh Prasad Singh won by 14,587 votes over BJP’s Bishrampur MLA Ramchandra Chandravanshi.

RJD's Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav registered a victory from Hussainabad by 34,364 votes over BJP’s MLA Kamlesh Kumar Singh.

In Koderma, RJD nominee Subhash Prasad Yadav, who was leading in early trends, was defeated by a margin of 5,815 votes by BJP’s sitting legislator Neera Yadav.

Subhas Prasad Yadav, considered to be one of the close aides of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case.

Party candidate Rashmi Prakash also lost to LJP (Ram Vilas)’s Janardan Paswan from the Chatra seat by 18,401 votes.

Bhokta did not contest the elections this time, and his daughter-in-law Prakash was given a ticket.

TAGGED:

