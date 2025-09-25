Rafting Resumes In Rishikesh From Sept 27 After Safety Nod, Ride Starts At Rs 600 Per Person
With rafting set to restart from September 27, both tourists and locals are hopeful of another buzzing season filled with thrill and much-needed economic activity.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 3:08 PM IST
Rishikesh: After a brief lull, thrill and adventure will be back at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand as river rafting in the Ganga will resume from September 27 after green signal was given by local administration.
As per sources, rafting under the Kaudiyala-Munikirti Eco Tourism Zone was suspended for around two and a half months due to heavy rainfall and consequent rise in river water level.
After rain subsided and water levels dropped, a technical team from the tourism department, along with trained rafting guides, carried out a recce run from Marine Drive to Munikirti and submitted a report confirming safe rafting conditions. Following this, the administration approved throwing open the activity in the region.
The announcement has brought excitement among rafting operators and guides. Jaspal Chauhan, Secretary of the Ganga River Rafting Management Committee, said rafting was halted due to monsoon rains and swollen Ganga. "Now that rainfall activity has stopped and the river's water level has almost normalised at around 338 metres, rafting can safely begin again," he said.
He added that tourists visiting from across the country will no longer be disappointed, and will once again get the chance to experience the thrill of rafting on the Ganga.
Every season, lakhs of tourists visit Rishikesh for rafting, which generates crores of rupees in revenue for the state government. Rafting is also a major livelihood source for many families in and around Rishikesh, with their survival heavily dependent on this seasonal business.
Rafting mainly starts from Kaudiyala, Marine Drive, Shivpuri and Brahmpuri. If a rafter opts to ride from Kaudiyala to Rishikesh, which is approximately 36 KM, s/he will be charged Rs 2000. Similarly, a single person is charged Rs 1500 for 22-km stretch between Marine Drive and Rishikesh. For Shivpuri to Rishikesh (18 km), it is Rs 800-1000 per person, while for Brahmpuri to Rishikesh (9 km), one person will be charged Rs 600-750.
Notably, rafting season runs from September 1 to June 30, and remains closed during the monsoon for safety reasons.
Also Read
Rishikesh Aims To Be Viable Alternative Of Queenstown In Rafting
Trial for water rafting held in Doda to promote adventure tourism