Rafting Resumes In Rishikesh From Sept 27 After Safety Nod, Ride Starts At Rs 600 Per Person

Rishikesh: After a brief lull, thrill and adventure will be back at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand as river rafting in the Ganga will resume from September 27 after green signal was given by local administration.

As per sources, rafting under the Kaudiyala-Munikirti Eco Tourism Zone was suspended for around two and a half months due to heavy rainfall and consequent rise in river water level.

After rain subsided and water levels dropped, a technical team from the tourism department, along with trained rafting guides, carried out a recce run from Marine Drive to Munikirti and submitted a report confirming safe rafting conditions. Following this, the administration approved throwing open the activity in the region.

The announcement has brought excitement among rafting operators and guides. Jaspal Chauhan, Secretary of the Ganga River Rafting Management Committee, said rafting was halted due to monsoon rains and swollen Ganga. "Now that rainfall activity has stopped and the river's water level has almost normalised at around 338 metres, rafting can safely begin again," he said.