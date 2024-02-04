Loading...

Ritu Bahri Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand HC

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

Justice Ritu Bahri Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand HC

Justice Ritu Bahri took oath as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court at Dehradun Raj Bhavan. Senior judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari has been serving as acting Chief Justice ever since Justice Vipin Sanghi retired in October.

Dehradun: Justice Ritu Bahri, acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken oath as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court today.

Governor Lt. Gurmeet Singh administered the oath of office at Dehradun Raj Bhavan. Many dignitaries including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Appointment of a woman chief justice comes days after Radha Raturi became the first woman chief secretary of the state. Again, it is a woman who holds the position of Assembly Speaker in the state. Ritu Khanduri serves as Speaker in Uttarakhand Assembly.

The appointment of a permanent Chief Justice was pending since retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26. After which, senior judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari has been working as the acting Chief Justice. Bahri's name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium and a notification appointing her as Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice was issued by the Government of India.

Born in Punjab in 1962, Bahri did her schooling from Chandigarh. She obtained her law degree from Punjab University and started practicing law in Punjab and Haryana High Court. She was later appointed as judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court. Bahri's father was also a judge in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Along with Uttarakhand High Court, the Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed Chief Justices in Meghalaya, Allahabad, Gauhati, Rajasthan and Punjab and Haryana high courts.

