Kangana Ranaut Links Slapping Incident With 'Terrorism and Extremism in Punjab'; Farmers Hit Back

Chandigarh: Bollywood actor and newly elected Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut, who was on Thursday allegedly slapped by a woman CISF personnel at the Chandigarh airport, has linked the assault to the “rising terrorism and extremism in Punjab” even as farmer bodies have condemned the statement.

Ranaut, who won the Mandi seat defeating senior Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, was allegedly slapped by the CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur at the Chandigarh airport while she was on way to Delhi. Kaur has been reportedly suspended after the incident.

Taking to X, Kangana released a video statement saying she had been receiving calls and messages about her well-being after the incident. The Mandi MP-elect said that she was fine while narrating the incident. She said that while leaving the airport, the woman CISF personnel suddenly slapped her. “When I asked her why she slapped me, she said that she supported the farmers' movement,” Ranaut said.

The actor, who is not new to controversies, courted another controversy by linking the Chandigarh airport incident to “rising terrorism and extremism in Punjab”.

“I am fine, but my concern is how do we deal the rising terrorism and extremism in Punjab,” she said in her video statement.

On reaching Delhi, Ranaut met CISF Director General Neena Singh and other senior officials and complained about the incident. According to sources, Ranaut has also given a complaint to the police in this regard.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has condemned Ranaut's controversial statement after the slapping incident. “Kangana Ranaut has been making false statements about farmers before, as a result of which this incident has happened today. Even today the statement given by her is not correct, we condemn it,” he said. “We have heard that Kangana Ranaut has misbehaved at the airport, due to which she should undergo a dope test,” he said.

Farmer leader Harinder Lakhowal too condemned Ranaut's controversial statement about farmers. “Kangana Ranaut has said very derogatory words to farmers and Sikhs. Sardar Udham Singh went to England to avenge General Dyer, similarly our Satwant Singh and Beant Singh went to Delhi to avenge Indira Gandhi. Therefore, I would like to request you not to use such terminology. BJP and Modi did not listen to us, did not accept our demands, that is why they did not form a strong government. If they had listened to us and accepted our demands, a strong government could have been formed today,” he said.