Rising Summer Heat: Karnataka High Court Grants Exemption For Lawyers From Wearing Black Coats

Bengaluru: With the onset of summer and increasing afternoon temperatures, the Karnataka High Court has granted an exemption for lawyers from wearing black coats in district and trial courts across the state.

According to an official notification issued by the Registrar General, this exemption will be in effect from March 15 to May 31. However, the notification specifies that there is no exemption from wearing a white shirt and a band as part of the formal dress code.

Lawyers’ Association’s Request

The decision follows a request from the Karnataka State Bar Council and the Bengaluru Advocates' Association, which had petitioned the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria to grant relief from wearing black coats due to the extreme heat.

The petition highlighted that similar exemptions have already been granted to lawyers in Maharashtra and Goa, where temperatures have also been soaring. The Karnataka Bar Association argued that the summer heat in the state has been equally intense, warranting a similar exemption.

Furthermore, the petition pointed out that most trial courts in Karnataka lack air-conditioning facilities, making it particularly challenging for lawyers to wear black coats over their formal attire during the sweltering summer months.

In response to these concerns, the High Court approved the exemption, which will remain in effect until regular court sessions resume after the summer break.