Rising HIV Cases Among Youth in Kerala: Awareness Programs to Combat Spread

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Thiruvananthapuram: HIV infection is increasing among the youth of Kerala. The figures show that the incidence of HIV infection among the youth has been increasing since 2021. On average, 1200 people are confirmed to be infected with HIV in Kerala every year and 15 per cent of those infected with HIV are youth, State AIDS Control Society Joint Director Rashmi Madhavan told ETV Bharat.

Considering the increasing incidence of the disease, Rashmi Madhavan said that joint awareness programs will be initiated. The awareness camp will be organized in collaboration with the National Service Scheme to educate the youth against drug use and HIV prevention.

The spread of the disease can be reduced by conducting accurate tests. HIV is mostly confirmed in people aged 19 to 25. However, awareness programs are being started after seeing that the number of young people infected with the disease is increasing every year, the officer said.

There is a treatment to bring someone back from drug use. However, death is certain if you are infected with HIV, Rashmi claimed. In the past, the spread of the disease was found to be more among people up to 43 years of age. In the last few years, HIV infection has increased among young people up to 25 years of age. Awareness will be raised in this regard at the NSS camp to be held in December in collaboration with NSS.

The program in collaboration with NSS has also been informed to the Higher Education Department. After receiving the circular from the department, it has been decided to conduct a mandatory drug and AIDS awareness program using NSS volunteers. NSS teachers in colleges and schools have been receiving nodal training since 2012 for awareness activities.

In addition, based on the new observation, the awareness training program 'Yuva Jagran' for 100 teachers each in all districts is continuing. Rashmi Madhavan also said that Junior Red Ribbon Volunteers will be started in schools as another version of the Red Ribbon Volunteers currently in colleges.

