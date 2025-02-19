ETV Bharat / state

Rising Drug Menace In Hyderabad Schools: Many Students Addicted to Marijuana 'Due To Peer Pressure'

Hyderabad: Quite a few government schools in Hyderabad are now dealing with a new menace, as several students have reportedly become addicted to marijuana cigarettes. A recent letter by a school Principal in Sheikhpet Mandal addressed to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (T-NAB) highlights the worrying trend amid increasing use of drugs among the students.

In the letter, the Principal mentioned that teachers at the school noticed tenth-grade students displaying unusual behaviour, with some of them closing their eyes during class, refusing to answer questions, and showing lack of interest in studies. When questioned, three of the students admitted to smoking marijuana regularly for the last 5-6 months. The students revealed that they consumed it in isolated places on their way home. After the shocking revelation, the school authorities sought government's intervention in order to put a check on this alarming trend and help students break free from addiction.

Spread Of Drug Use In Schools

Substance abuse is not limited to just one school. Reports suggest that similar incidents have surfaced from schools in Secunderabad, Khairatabad, and Old City areas too. In some schools, disciplinary action has been initiated against the students, while others alerted the parents of the addicts, requesting them to keep an eye on their children. In such a scenario, students have been asked to not attend schools until they quit substance abuse.

NGO Seeks Immediate Action