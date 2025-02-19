Rising Drug Menace In Hyderabad Schools: Many Students Addicted to Marijuana 'Due To Peer Pressure'

Hyderabad: Quite a few government schools in Hyderabad are now dealing with a new menace, as several students have reportedly become addicted to marijuana cigarettes. A recent letter by a school Principal in Sheikhpet Mandal addressed to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (T-NAB) highlights the worrying trend amid increasing use of drugs among the students.
In the letter, the Principal mentioned that teachers at the school noticed tenth-grade students displaying unusual behaviour, with some of them closing their eyes during class, refusing to answer questions, and showing lack of interest in studies. When questioned, three of the students admitted to smoking marijuana regularly for the last 5-6 months. The students revealed that they consumed it in isolated places on their way home. After the shocking revelation, the school authorities sought government's intervention in order to put a check on this alarming trend and help students break free from addiction.
Spread Of Drug Use In Schools
Substance abuse is not limited to just one school. Reports suggest that similar incidents have surfaced from schools in Secunderabad, Khairatabad, and Old City areas too. In some schools, disciplinary action has been initiated against the students, while others alerted the parents of the addicts, requesting them to keep an eye on their children. In such a scenario, students have been asked to not attend schools until they quit substance abuse.
NGO Seeks Immediate Action
Shocking details emerged during a survey conducted last year by an NGO, Association for Promoting Social Action (APSA) on drug use in government schools.
- 80% of the students admitted that they started smoking due to peer pressure from seniors or elders.
- Students disclosed several locations where marijuana is easily available, including Sitaphalmandi Bridge, Lalapeta Bridge, Sanjeevaiah Park Railway Station, Fatehnagar Bridge, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Nampally Railway Station, and Dilsukhnagar.
The NGO submitted its report to the Education Department, and urged the authorities to take preventive measures immediately.
Anti-Narcotics Bureau Steps In
Meanwhile, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (T-NAB) has stepped up efforts to curb drug use in schools. Officials are conducting:
- Awareness seminars in schools for students
- Counseling sessions for parents and teachers
- Regular school visits to educate students
- Crackdown on drug suppliers targeting school students
Speaking on the menace, DSP of the anti-narcotics bureau, Narsinga Rao said, "We are working to eradicate drug use in schools through a two-step approach. We will conduct awareness seminars and screen short films to educate students. Simultaneously, we will track down and arrest suppliers who are targeting schoolchildren."