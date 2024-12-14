Bhubaneswar Apartments Turning Criminal Den Puts Commissionerate Police On Toes

Bhubaneswar: Last year, the Commissionerate police here launched Residential Welfare Society Information Management System (RWSIMS) for a detailed survey of apartments and their security arrangements. But the alarming rise in crimes in the apartments since then, has made many wonder whether the effort has yielded results.

Already under fire amid criminal activities swelling in the capital city, the Commissionerate Police faces another headache – the rising crime syndicate at the residential apartments in Bhubaneswar! Some of these apartments have reportedly turned into a safe haven for criminals, completely jeopardising the safety and security of people residing in the locality. In the wake of the situation, Commissionerate Police has started a survey to ensure heightened security at all the apartments in the city.

Over the last few days, the terror of looters in apartments has increased concerns for the city residents. Masked robbers are targeting apartments in groups. In some places, despite the presence of security guards, they have managed to sneak into the apartments and target the houses that are locked; while in other, these burglars armed with weapons are committing robberies by threatening the flat owners. Such incidents have especially risen in apartments located on the outskirts of the capital city, precisely under Dhauli police limits, Infovalley area, Pahal, Infocity, Mancheswar, Balianta and Balipatna.

Rising crimes in Bhubaneswar's residential apartments (ETV Bharat)

What's worrying is, despite the presence of CCTV and security guards, burglars are not afraid to break into the apartment and commit crimes at will. On December 5, thieves robbed two flats at Sunrise Sarovar Apartment under Pahal police station area. On the same day, another loot was reported at the Shri Jagannath Warriors Residency Apartment under Infovalley police limits. People staying in the apartments have sought a concrete action by police to put a check on the menace.

"We thought we’re safe, but we are 100% unsafe. Burglars make a clean sweep when the house is locked or no one is present at home. Bigger risk is when we are present inside; armed miscreants pose risk to our lives. We move into apartments thinking that it will be safest, but the way the criminal activities have spiralled, no place seems safe," lamented Rabindra Nath Sahu, a flat owner at Kalyani Plaza apartment in Pahal area.

That’s not the only concern. There have been reports of non-native criminals camping in the apartments and committing crimes in the city. Notorious ones, some even from outside the state, are renting apartments and targeting innocents, to the extent of taking their lives. Cyber criminals are also operating their syndicates in apartments, eventually making Bhubaneswar and its people a soft target.

Corroborating this is November 11’s shocking incident in the smart city wherein chain-snatchers looted a woman and then murdered her. Following their arrest on November 27, police revealed that the main accused Bidhata Tantubai is an absconding criminal from Jharkhand. He had rented an apartment in Samantarapur area, and perpetrated the crime near Somanath temple under Airfield PS area with the help of one of his associates. Prior to that on October 27, police busted a cyber crime den following a raid at Kanchan Tower in Sundarpada under Airfield police limits. Seven fraudsters who were operating a cyber fraud call centre to dupe people, were subsequently arrested. Even in this case, all the criminals were identified to be from other states. Similarly, on December 12, the Airfield Police arrested four non-native cyber criminals and seized computers, mobile phones and passports after receiving a tip-off about the presence of anti-social elements in Prestige Apartments in Botanda area. They had reportedly set up a cyber fraud cell and were targeting gamers on various apps.

Police raid apartment after receiving tip-off about presence of anti-social elements (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said, "We follow the system. The city limits have seen an expansion. Many apartments are available on rent in different places on the outskirts, in secluded places. We are devising ways to manage and monitor them. Information about tenants as well as the flat owners is being sought. It may be difficult to keep track in some places. However, all the new apartments that have come up in the suburbs are being listed for survey."

The DCP assured that they will be strengthening the tracking system once all data is available. "Our special squad, police teams, cyber network and intelligence teams are also collecting information in this regard,” he added.

Earlier, the new Twin City Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh, had also sought the cooperation of the residents for safety at the apartments. He had urged them to install IP-enabled cameras to prevent theft in the premises. Singh also requested the welfare association in the apartment to share the IP address with the police, so that it enables two-way communication and better monitoring by police.

An ACP-rank official has been asked to supervise the entire process. Police have also shared his phone number for real-time tracking and solutions. Along with this, a helpline number 7077798111 was also issued by the police to report complaints directly to the police on WhatsApp.

Protest By Apartment Residents

On September 24, protests had erupted over rising thefts at apartments. The flat owners of Riverfront Apartment in Chandaka staged a demonstration outside the building demanding immediate action. On 11th December, the flat owners of Shri Jagannath Warriors Residency in Infovalley police station area had also raised voice alleging inaction by police.

Bhubaneswar Has 475 Apartments

As many as 475 apartments have mushroomed in and around Bhubaneswar. Maximum number of apartments (65) are located in the Infocity police station area. The Commissionerate Police have had discussions on safety-related matters with 400 apartment owners and association members. Despite this, since December, instances of loot have surfaced from as many as 80 flats in 50 apartments.

Beware Of The Wanted Criminals

To sensitize people, Police have made a list of notorious burglars and robbers and are circulating their names and photos via posters. This apart, an awareness is also being created by sharing the modus operandi of the criminals. Accordingly, Commissionerate Police released dedicated phone numbers to avail whereabouts of these wanted criminals from whosoever finds relevant information about them.