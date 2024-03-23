Rishikesh: Rafting Banned in Ganges for Two Days on Holi to Prevent Accidents

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): For the second time straight, the Rishikesh government has decided to halt rafting on Holi this year. Prior to the festival of colours, rafting activities in the Kaudiyala-Munikireti eco-tourism zone will be suspended for two days- March 24 and March 25.

River rafting, which is a popular activity in the Ganges, will not take place on these two days, confirmed Devendra Singh Negi, the Deputy District Magistrate of Narendra Nagar.

The activities will also be halted a day before Holi, on the occasion of Choti Holi. This comes as a sad news for tourists who have already made advanced booking for hotels and resorts on these dates to celebrate the 'Festival Of Colours'.

Last year, for the first time, authorities in Rishikesh decided to shut down rafting activities on Holi, March 8, 2023. The decision was taken following an agreement between the police administration and the Rishikesh rafting businessmen.

Inspector-in-charge Ritesh Shah had met with representatives of the Rishikesh rafting firms at Thana Munikireti last year and instructed them about the decision. The huge influx of visitors during Holi had made it difficult for the administration to organise the celebration responsibly, police said.

What is the reason? On the day of Holi, people go out to enjoy rafting and related activities after being inebriated. Risks of meeting with accidents while rafting in an intoxicated condition is high. Therefore, it has been decided to halt rafting and related activities in the Ganges on the day of Holi. Rafting companies have also been alerted beforehand in this regard. Muni Ki Reti Police Station has been directed to strictly follow this order.

Despite this ban, hotels and resorts in Shivpuri, Tapovan and Munikireti have already started accepting registrations ahead of the festive season. Meanwhile, the authorities have also alerted the police and rafting operators and companies of not permitting any such activity on the mentioned days to prevent any untoward accidents or mishaps after tourists get drunk.