ETV Bharat / state

'Rise Up: The Sustainable Kashmir Fellowship' 2025-26 Ft Royal Enfield Is Open: Check Eligibility Criteria, Deadline

According to the Mool Sustainability Research and Training Center, candidates from Kashmir aged between 18-30 can apply for the fellowship. ( Mool Sustainability Research and Training Center )

Srinagar: In collaboration with iconic motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield, the Mool Sustainability Research and Training Center has announced the 2025–26 edition of its flagship RISE UP: The Sustainable Kashmir Fellowship in an effort to develop a new generation of purpose-driven leaders in Kashmir.

The fellowship, now accepting applications until June 10, offers an intensive seven-month program for Kashmiri youth aged 18 to 30, combining sustainability education, leadership development, and on-the-ground community engagement.

“This isn’t just a fellowship — it’s a call to lead,” MOOL said in a statement. “We’re looking for passionate young people who are ready to reimagine what’s possible for Kashmir.”

Running from July 2025 through February 2026, the RISE UP Fellowship combines immersive leadership training, hands-on sustainability education, field-based learning, and personalized mentorship. Only 10 fellows will be selected through a competitive process involving a written application, a phone screening, and a final interview.

According to the statement, selected participants will receive monthly stipends and will embark on a residential journey designed to unlock their potential — personally, professionally, and socially.

Criteria And Deadline

According to a statement by the MOOL Sustainability Research and Training Center, the deadline for applying for the fellowship has been fixed as June 10, 2025. Candidates from Kashmir and aged 18-30 years can apply for the scholarship at https://forms.gle/yfNpakZPXp47jCNT8. They can also check the Instagram and Facebook page @sustainablekashmir or contact the MOOL members on their WhatsApp number 9622 565 003 and email ID moolsustainability@gmail.com

Fellowship Highlights: