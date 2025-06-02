'Rise Up: The Sustainable Kashmir Fellowship' 2025-26 Ft Royal Enfield Is Open: Check Eligibility Criteria, Deadline

Srinagar: In collaboration with iconic motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield, the Mool Sustainability Research and Training Center has announced the 2025–26 edition of its flagship RISE UP: The Sustainable Kashmir Fellowship in an effort to develop a new generation of purpose-driven leaders in Kashmir.
The fellowship, now accepting applications until June 10, offers an intensive seven-month program for Kashmiri youth aged 18 to 30, combining sustainability education, leadership development, and on-the-ground community engagement.
“This isn’t just a fellowship — it’s a call to lead,” MOOL said in a statement. “We’re looking for passionate young people who are ready to reimagine what’s possible for Kashmir.”
Running from July 2025 through February 2026, the RISE UP Fellowship combines immersive leadership training, hands-on sustainability education, field-based learning, and personalized mentorship. Only 10 fellows will be selected through a competitive process involving a written application, a phone screening, and a final interview.
According to the statement, selected participants will receive monthly stipends and will embark on a residential journey designed to unlock their potential — personally, professionally, and socially.
Criteria And Deadline
According to a statement by the MOOL Sustainability Research and Training Center, the deadline for applying for the fellowship has been fixed as June 10, 2025. Candidates from Kashmir and aged 18-30 years can apply for the scholarship at https://forms.gle/yfNpakZPXp47jCNT8. They can also check the Instagram and Facebook page @sustainablekashmir or contact the MOOL members on their WhatsApp number 9622 565 003 and email ID moolsustainability@gmail.com
Fellowship Highlights:
7 months of intensive training (Jul 2025 – Feb 2026) with a monthly stipend
Mentorship from experienced coaches, experts, and entrepreneurs
Internship + hands-on field experience
A residential joint learning program with The Himalayan Hub, Himachal Pradesh
A key highlight of the fellowship is a rugged field immersion in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh, organized in collaboration with The Himalayan Hub. "From in-depth residential workshops in Kashmir to rich field exposure in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh, fellows engage in a transformative process — developing a regenerative mindset, resilient routines, and the practical skills needed for long-term impact," a statement said.
In the statement, MOOL stated, "Guided by experienced coaches, entrepreneurs, and mentors, fellows learn by doing: participating in deep learning sessions, co-creating with communities, and refining their own social and ecological initiatives. A performance-based stipend supports their journey."
The statement claims that the initiative promotes peer collaboration and projects that are based on ecological regeneration and community needs. "This is more than a fellowship — it is a movement to regenerate livelihoods, restore ecological balance, and reimagine Kashmir’s future, led by its youth."
Meanwhile, past fellows describe the experience as transformative. “I am truly grateful for my experience with the MOOL Fellowship. The journey was transformative, helping me turn my interests into a true passion. MOOL not only provided invaluable learning opportunities but also offered a personalized and deeply enriching experience,” said Nusrat Farooq, who completed the 2024–25 program.
She further said, "It’s a platform that nurtures growth, encourages exploration, and empowers individuals to create real impact. I highly recommend it to anyone looking to transform their aspirations into a purpose-driven journey."
