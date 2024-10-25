ETV Bharat / state

Militant Attacks Surge In Jammu And Kashmir, Leaving Over A Dozen Dead In Two Weeks

Srinagar: In a sharp escalation of violence, Jammu and Kashmir faced a series of militant attacks over the past two weeks, resulting in over a dozen deaths. Seven attacks targeted the union territory in this short span, with the latest incident on October 24 in Gulmarg, claiming four lives so far.

In this most recent attack, militants ambushed an Army vehicle near the tourist destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday evening. The attack killed two soldiers and two civilian porters while injuring several others, who were evacuated to a nearby hospital.

Security forces, according to the officials, responded with a massive search operation along the Line of Control (LoC), shutting down all travel routes and shutting down tourist-related activities in Gulmarg as a massive search operation was launched to nab the attackers.

The Gulmarg attack followed another incident hours earlier in which a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was mysteriously injured in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

These incidents are part of an ongoing wave of attacks that began on October 9, when the bullet-riddled body of Territorial Army soldier Hilal Ahmad Bhat was found in Anantnag.

Bhat, who had been abducted by militants alongside a fellow soldier who managed to escape, was one of the first casualties in this recent string of attacks. The violence continued with an attack on October 18 in which a labourer from Bihar was fatally shot in the Shopian district.