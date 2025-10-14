ETV Bharat / state

'Right To Property Can't Be Denied': High Court Directs Army To Pay For Land Occupied Since 1988 In J&K

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the Indian Army cannot retain private land without paying compensation, declaring that the petitioners' right to property "has been elevated to the status of constitutional right." Justice Sanjay Dhar delivered the judgment while disposing of a writ petition filed by four landowners from Muradpur village in Rajouri, who claimed that 76 kanals of their land were under Army without acquisition or compensation. "The respondents can utilise the land of the petitioners only after paying the compensation for its use and occupation and in case the Army authorities require the said land permanently, they are under an obligation to pay compensation in accordance with law," Justice Dhar said in his 27-page order. The dispute dates back to 1962, when 16 kanals and 6 marlas of private land were formally requisitioned by the Army under the J&K Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Act. However, petitioners, Zulafkar Ali and others, argued that an additional 48 kanals and 28 kanals 18 marlas were taken over in 1988 without any requisition, after being duly allotted to them under government orders in the 1970s and 1980s. The Army disputed their ownership and claimed the land was State land taken over along with the 1962 requisition. Justice Dhar rejected this stance, giving precedence to revenue records and mutation entries in favour of the petitioners. "These observations have attained finality as neither the State nor the Army authorities have challenged the order of the Divisional Commissioner as upheld by the Tribunal," the court said, referring to earlier findings affirming the petitioners' title.