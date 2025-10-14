'Right To Property Can't Be Denied': High Court Directs Army To Pay For Land Occupied Since 1988 In J&K
In its 27-page order, the high court said respondents can utilise petitioners' land only after paying compensation for its use and occupation.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the Indian Army cannot retain private land without paying compensation, declaring that the petitioners' right to property "has been elevated to the status of constitutional right."
Justice Sanjay Dhar delivered the judgment while disposing of a writ petition filed by four landowners from Muradpur village in Rajouri, who claimed that 76 kanals of their land were under Army without acquisition or compensation.
"The respondents can utilise the land of the petitioners only after paying the compensation for its use and occupation and in case the Army authorities require the said land permanently, they are under an obligation to pay compensation in accordance with law," Justice Dhar said in his 27-page order.
The dispute dates back to 1962, when 16 kanals and 6 marlas of private land were formally requisitioned by the Army under the J&K Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Act. However, petitioners, Zulafkar Ali and others, argued that an additional 48 kanals and 28 kanals 18 marlas were taken over in 1988 without any requisition, after being duly allotted to them under government orders in the 1970s and 1980s.
The Army disputed their ownership and claimed the land was State land taken over along with the 1962 requisition. Justice Dhar rejected this stance, giving precedence to revenue records and mutation entries in favour of the petitioners.
"These observations have attained finality as neither the State nor the Army authorities have challenged the order of the Divisional Commissioner as upheld by the Tribunal," the court said, referring to earlier findings affirming the petitioners' title.
Holding the occupation of the disputed land as "unauthorised in nature," the court ruled that acquisition proceedings cannot be presumed merely from possession.
"Acquisition of only those lands, which have been requisitioned by the government can be undertaken… the land belonging to the petitioners...was not requisitioned, therefore, acquisition proceedings in respect of the said land could not have been initiated by Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri," the judge said.
While issuing its verdict, the court directed that the respondents "shall continue to pay rental compensation to the petitioners...in respect of the land measuring 6 kanals and 17 marlas falling in khasra No. 841, and 2 kanals 2 marlas falling in khasra No 840 situated at Muradpur, Rajouri, which has been requisitioned pursuant to notification dated October 6, 1962 issued by Deputy Commissioner, Poonch till such time, the same is acquired by the respondents or till it is released in their favour."
Further, the court ordered that "Respondent No. 2-Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri shall assess the use and occupation charges in respect of the land measuring 48 kanals comprised in khasra No 839 situated at Muradpur, Rajouri allotted in favour of father of the petitioner No 3 and land measuring 28 kanals 18 marlas comprised in khasra No 839 situated at Muradpur, Rajouri allotted in favour of petitioner No 4 from Rabi 1988 onwards within a period of two months from the date of this judgment."
The judge clarified that "The amount of compensation for use and occupation of land of the petitioners No 3 and 4 that may be assessed by respondent No 2-Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri shall be deposited by the respondents No 3 and 4 with Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri within six months from the date the assessment is made by the Deputy Commissioner, who shall, upon deposition of the compensation, release the same in favour of petitioners No 3 and 4 as per their entitlement."
The court granted liberty to pursue acquisition or return of the land. "The petitioners are at liberty to make a representation with respondents No 3 and 4 for acquisition of their land or in the alternative for release of the land in their favour," the court said, adding, "In case respondents No 3 and 4 permanently require the land in question, they shall take immediate steps for acquisition of the said land by placing the matter before the competent authority, who shall take decision thereon most expeditiously preferably within a period of six months from the date a representation is made by the petitioners before respondents No 3 and 4 and in case, the land is not needed any further, the same shall be released in favour of the petitioners within the aforesaid period."
