CBI Gets Green Light To Probe 3 Former Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Officers In Alleged Recruitment Fraud

Prayagraj: In a significant development with regard to the alleged rigging in the Additional Private Secretary (APS) Recruitment Examination-2010, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to start investigation against its three former officers.

In the affidavit submitted in the Allahabad High Court, which is hearing a petition in the case, Secretary of the UPPSC, said that the commission has given the nod to the CBI to launch probe against the three officers—then system analyst Girish Goyal, section officer Vinod Kumar Singh and review officer Lal Bahadur Patel.

The CBI FIR

The state government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the irregularities in APS Recruitment-2010 on 4 September 2018. After this, the CBI had registered an FIR on 4 August 2021.

In the preliminary investigation of the CBI, strong evidence of action under Section 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was found against the trio. The appointment department had already given permission against the then examination controller, but the commission did not allow the investigation against the three said officers.

The CBI Director wrote a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary on 26 May 2025 and warned to stop the investigation if permission to initiate a probe against the three officers was not received within 30 days. Following the letter, the state government sought a reply from the commission and finally on 25 June 2025, the commission gave permission to the CBI for the investigation.

What Is The Alleged UPPSC Recruitment Exam Fraud Case?

The Additional Private Secretary (APS) Recruitment Examination-2010 conducted by the UPPSC was marred by allegations of rigging. It is alleged that despite enough candidates getting the benefit of five percent error during the short hand and type tests in the second phase, the commission went beyond its mandate by giving an additional three percent exemption and improperly qualified 331 candidates in the third phase.

In the second phase of APS recruitment, there is a short hand and type test. In the event of not getting sufficient number of candidates, the commission could use its privilege and give an opportunity to those who made an additional three percent of mistakes. The CBI investigation revealed that the number of candidates with a maximum of 5% mistake was sufficient. Despite this, the commission allowed three percent error and separately qualified 331 candidates in the third stage, which could not be justified. The aggrieved candidates considered it to be a fraud and filed a petition in Allahabad High Court. Later, the government announced a CBI inquiry into the matter.