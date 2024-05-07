Telangana: Rapido to Provide Free Ride on Election Day to Boost Voter Turnout

Hyderabad : Voting in a democratic country is not only a citizen's right but a responsibility as has been reiterated by Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikasraj. Every voter should come to the polling station and exercise their right to vote. To attract more voters to the polling booth, Rapido launched the 'Ride Responsibility' program to provide free rides in General Election 2024. The launch was held at LB Stadium, Hyderabad.

CEO Vikasraj, who was present as the chief guest, said it is appreciable that Rapido has come forward to provide free services to the voters on polling day in the State. He said that in Hyderabad, the voter turnout is not exceeding 50 percent and this time steps are being taken to make it cross 60-65 percent.

City Police Commissioner K. Srinivasa Reddy said that all political parties try to lure voters on polling day and Rapido should not cooperate with such people.

Rapido spokesperson Rohit said that on election day, voters can get free rides through the Rapido app using the code 'vote now'. He said that there will be special services in Hyderabad for the disabled and the elderly. He said that this service will be provided in cities where Rapido service is available including Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Warangal. Rapido co-founder Pawan Guntupalli and others participated in the program.