Rich Tributes Paid To Martyred Head Constable Sannuram Karam At Police Parade Ground In Dantewada

Rich tributes were paid to Head Constable Sannuram Karam at the Police Parade Ground in Dantewada, where soldiers and senior officials recalled his services.

Rich tributes were paid to head constable Sannuram Karam, who was martyred in a fierce encounter in Dantewada, at a ceremony held at the Police Parade Ground by his colleagues and higher officials.
A soldier places a wreath on the mortal remains of martyred Head Constable Sannuram Karam at the Police Parade Ground in Dantewada on Sunday. (ETV Bharat)
1 hours ago

Dantewada: Rich tributes were paid to head constable Sannuram Karam, who was martyred in a fierce encounter in Dantewada on Saturday, at a ceremony held at the Police Parade Ground by his colleagues and higher officials. Fellow soldiers became emotional after seeing his body, with many in the crowd moved to tears as they remembered his bravery and sacrifice.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P, DIG Kamalochan Kashyap, Collector Mayank Chaturvedi, MLA Chaitram Atamiand the CEO of District Panchayat were present to pay homage to the brave constable. Local public representatives and police personnel also bid a tearful farewell to Sannuram Karam.

Who Was Sannuram Karam?

Head Constable Sannuram Karam joined the police force on October 17, 2019, driven by a passion for serving his country. He was born on November 20, 1991, in Dantewada, and discharged his duties with unwavering devotion until his martyrdom.

Anti-Naxal Operations in Bastar

The ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Bastar aim to eliminate Naxalites from the region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to eradicate Naxalism by 2026. As part of these operations, soldiers continuously venture into Naxal strongholds to carry out search and neutralisation operations, risking their lives to restore peace to the region.

