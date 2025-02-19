ETV Bharat / state

6 Dead In Fatal Collision Between Bike And SUV In Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih: At least six people were killed in a road accident late on Tuesday night on the Dumri-Giridih road, near Latkato forest in Jharkhand. The accident involved a collision between an SUV (Scorpio) and a bike, which later crashed into a roadside tree.

According to Dumri Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sumit Kumar, the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when the SUV driver lost control of the vehicle. The SUV first collided with the two-wheeler and then it veered off the road, striking a tree. The impact left at least six people dead, including four passengers from the Scorpio and two individuals riding the bike.

Upon receiving the information, police from Madhuban police station rushed to the scene and faced significant challenges in retrieving the bodies from the wreckage. SDPO Sumit Kumar confirmed the fatalities, stating that the deceased were in the process of being identified.