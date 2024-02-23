RGUKT Student Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room Hours after Returning from Home

Muthol (Karnataka): A 16-year-old student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room after arriving from home on Thursday, police said. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

The girl was pursuing Pre-University Course (PUC)-I at RGUKT. She hailed from Mannur Mandal of Karnataka's Sangareddy district. The girl's father said that he had gone to her campus a week ago to bring her home to attend his relative's wedding. On Thursday morning, he took back his daughter to RGUKT. The girl called up her father at around 8.30 pm and inquired whether he had reached home safely, her father said.

According to RGUKT sources, the girl stayed back in her hostel room on Thursday night instead of attending the study hours. The other boarders found her hanging from the ceiling of her room and informed the hostel officials. She was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment where she was declared brought dead.

Police said that a suicide note was recovered from her room and her body has been sent for post-mortem. The suicide note stated that she was upset because her boyfriend had died by suicide a month ago.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).