RG Kar Victim's Family Await Justice A Year After Incident, Hold Protest During Durga Puja

Kolkata: Over a year after a young doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, her grieving parents, held a protest outside their residence in Sodepur on Wednesday night.

Her mother said her Durga is not at house and she is taking an oath to snatch justice. "My Durga's death is linked to the influential people, who are now enjoying this festival. I appeal to the people of the state to join the festival but never forget the pain of our small Durgas, especially don't forget the Durga of RG Kar," her mother said

On August 19, the 26-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found inside a seminar hall on the fourth floor of the hospital's emergency building. Widespread protests erupted across West Bengal and beyond over the rape and murder incident. The victim's family said over a year has passed but justice remains elusive.

They have approached the President Droupadi Murmu, sending her an email seeking justice. The President too sent a message of support to the family.

Amid the Durga Puja festival, her parents set up a stage with a photograph of Goddess Durga along with their daughter's medical equipment in front of their house to protest against the incident. Local residents also joined in. The air resonated with slogans of 'We Want Justice'.