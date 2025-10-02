RG Kar Victim's Family Await Justice A Year After Incident, Hold Protest During Durga Puja
Widespread protests were held after the RG Kar rape and murder incident. A year has passed but the victim's parents said justice remains elusive.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 10:49 AM IST
Kolkata: Over a year after a young doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, her grieving parents, held a protest outside their residence in Sodepur on Wednesday night.
Her mother said her Durga is not at house and she is taking an oath to snatch justice. "My Durga's death is linked to the influential people, who are now enjoying this festival. I appeal to the people of the state to join the festival but never forget the pain of our small Durgas, especially don't forget the Durga of RG Kar," her mother said
On August 19, the 26-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found inside a seminar hall on the fourth floor of the hospital's emergency building. Widespread protests erupted across West Bengal and beyond over the rape and murder incident. The victim's family said over a year has passed but justice remains elusive.
They have approached the President Droupadi Murmu, sending her an email seeking justice. The President too sent a message of support to the family.
Amid the Durga Puja festival, her parents set up a stage with a photograph of Goddess Durga along with their daughter's medical equipment in front of their house to protest against the incident. Local residents also joined in. The air resonated with slogans of 'We Want Justice'.
"Every year my daughter used to perform Durga Puja at home. Since last year there is no puja at my home. In order to build an 'Asura'-free Bengal, we need to provide security to our Durgas. It is only if we can protect our young Durgas with food, clothing and shelter, will 'Asuras' be destroyed. My daughter was brutally killed while working in an established institution like RG Kar. I think this heinous act is not possible for any ordinary person alone. The hands of influential people are definitely involved," the victim's mother said.
She also said, "We are on the path of justice and our fight will continue. Although it is an unequal fight we have to intensify our movement. We have to continue our fight in the court. We do not want any politics.
Her father said, "There is anarchy across the state. The courage of the culprits is increasing. To get justice, we must join in a larger movement. The people of the state have been with us for over a year. If we get the support of the people in this way, we will be able to take our movement forward. We will also be able to snatch justice."
Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, has been sentenced to life while two others, Sandip Ghosh, the then principal, and former OC of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, were arrested for misleading police. However, the victim's family says the case is far from closed.
