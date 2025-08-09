ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Victim's Mother Alleges Police Roughed Her Up Without Provocation, Broke Her Bangles

Protestors take part in a march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna' to mark the completion of one year of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital, in Howrah district of West Bengal, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

Kolkata: The mother of the RG Kar victim on Saturday alleged that she was roughed up by women police personnel while on her way to join a march to West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna', called to mark one year of the rape and murder of her daughter in a state-run hospital. She claimed that in the scuffle, her 'shankha' (traditional conch shell bangle) was broken and she sustained a head injury.

"Why are they stopping us like this? All we want is to reach Nabanna and seek justice for my daughter," she said. The rally participants demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "failing to protect women".

The RG Kar victim's father also alleged that the police tried to prevent the family from reaching Dorina Crossing to join the march, despite court permission for a peaceful rally. Police baton-charged protesters at the Park Street crossing in central Kolkata as agitators tried to breach the barricades in their attempt to head towards the Vidyasagar Setu after ignoring police warnings not to move beyond the Rani Rashmoni Road assembly point.