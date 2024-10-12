ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar: Two More Doctors Join Fast-Unto-Death as Strike Completes First Week

Kolkata: Two more junior doctors have joined six of their colleagues who have been on a fast-unto-death here for the past seven days, demanding justice for the murdered woman medic at RG Kar Hospital, along with other crucial issues.

Parichoy Panda from Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan and Alolika Ghorui from Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital joined the protest on Saturday, taking the total number of medics on indefinite fast across the state to 10, including the two at North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri.

Meanwhile, the condition of the fasting doctors has worsened, with fellow medics saying their health parameters are "declining." They have been on hunger strike since October 5.

Dr Debasish Halder, one of the protesting doctors, said, "They are very weak and all their parameters are declining. The presence of creatinine in their urine has increased. Seven days of fasting is definitely taking a toll on their health, but it hasn't weakened their resolve for justice."

Meanwhile, the health of Aniket Mahato, a junior medic admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of RG Kar Hospital, remains "critical but stable."

A senior doctor noted, "He is responding to treatment, showing improvement in his health parameters due to calculated care, but he will need a few more days to fully recover." Mahato, who joined the indefinite fast on October 6, was rushed to RG Kar hospital on Thursday after his health deteriorated.