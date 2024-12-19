RG Kar Rape Murder: Victim's Parents Move Calcutta HC Seeking Fresh Investigation

Kolkata: The parents of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in the RG Kar Hospital approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking fresh investigation into the case. The move comes a week after two suspects were granted bail in connection with this case.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on Thursday said that the trial process cannot be stopped in any way and directed the CBI to submit a report on the investigation on December 24. Also, the court said that CBI should be made a party to the petition.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the victim's family told the court that there are multiple aspects under investigation in the RG Kar rape and murder case but the investigators are not paying attention to all aspects. In their petition, the family expressed lack of confidence in the ongoing probe and urged court to order a fresh investigation in this case.

Justice Ghosh clarified, "The trial cannot be stopped in any way. The Supreme Court is monitoring this investigation. However, if the family has any objection to the investigation, the High Court will monitor it. There is no obstacle in that. The High Court will discuss on December 24 whether or not to take progress reports on the investigation every 15 days."

The lawyer representing CBI argued, "Eight status reports have already been submitted to the court regarding the progress of the investigation." To this, the judge directed the lawyer to take instructions from the CBI on steps that will be taken next.

Advocate Gargi Goswami, who represented the victim's parents, told reporters, "We feel that many aspects have been overlooked in the CBI investigation. For example, the statement of an assistant superintendent was not taken. Many such aspects were not given importance. So we wanted the High Court to look into the matter. We never want the trial court process to be stopped. It will continue as it is and this is what the High Court has said. If necessary, the High Court will monitor the investigation."

Expressing lack of confidence in the CBI investigation, victim's parents said, "The CBI is slow in its investigations else how did Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal secure bail? The CBI did not take our statements. They came to our house and spoke to us but did not record our statement."

On December 13, the Sealdah Court had granted bail to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital former principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station's officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal.