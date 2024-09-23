ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Rape-Murder: TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh Appears Before CBI Sleuths For Questioning

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on Monday in connection with the probe in rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

The TMC MLA from Panihati, Ghosh, arrived at the CGO Complex office of the CBI in Bidhannagar around 10.30 am. “We had summoned him for questioning on the RG Kar hospital incident,” a CBI officer said.

The MLA is believed to be instrumental in cremating the doctor's body in a haste when it was taken to her Sodpur home. CBI has already accessed several pictures of Ghosh earlier and had been under the scanner for sometime. The CBI repeatedly summoned the inspector-in-charge of Ghola police station but he didn't turn up.

Also, CBI summoned the man, who cremated the victim's body and Apurba Biswas, who conducted her autopsy. Biswas is a Professor of the Forensic Medicine Department at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to CBI sources, after questioning them, the investigating officers came to know some important information. Besides, names of two more people came up after the interrogation.