RG Kar Rape-Murder: Killed Medic's Parents Allege Tardy Investigation By CBI

Kolkata: The parents of the 31-year-old second-year PGT doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, accused the CBI of negligence as the court granted bail to former principal Sandip Ghosh and ex-OC of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal.

CBI sleuths had arrested Ghosh and Mondal on September 14 on charges of "destruction of evidence" in the case that rocked Bengal and the country and sparked widespread protests spearheaded by the junior doctors.

They expressed frustration at the lack of visible progress in the probe into the rape and murder case. The parents of the victim joined the junior doctors' march to the CGO Complex. The march was called by the Medical Service Center and the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front.

The bereaved parents have accused the CBI of laxity in the investigation, citing the fact that a supplementary charge-sheet against Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal is yet to be filed even after 90 days of start of the investigation.

The father of the victim medic said, "I am very sad. We could not have imagined that this would happen. The tardy progress matter is the failure of the CBI. Placards have been put up all around accusing the central agency's role. When the stir was on, the CBI did a good job but later the agency slowed down its investigation process.”

According to rules in the evidence destruction case, the CBI was supposed to submit a supplementary charge-sheet to the lower court after 90 days. However, the Central agency could not submit the supplementary charge-sheet to the court.

On Friday, the court granted bail to Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal in the case of destruction of evidence in the rape and murder of a medical student. The junior doctors held a march to CGO Complex by the members of West Bengal Junior Doctors Front and the Medical Service Center on Saturday.

They took out a procession from Karunamayee junction in Salt Lake. The victim's father and mother were the first to attend the march. After the procession of junior doctors reached the CGO Complex, eight of their representatives went inside and spoke to the Investigating Officer of the CBI.

The conversation lasted for about 45 minutes between the two sides. Debashish Halder, a junior doctor, said, “They have repeatedly told us that getting bail does not mean withdrawing the charges. They said they did not want to submit the charge sheet within 90 days because the investigation is still on. Victims' parents have been asked to keep faith in the CBI. But how can they trust the agency?

Placards put up in the city mentioned about a tacit understanding between the BJP at the Center and the Trinamool Congress in the state. Junior doctor Trinesh Mondal said, "The theory of state government's role in influencing the investigation cannot be dismissed. The state government controls Kolkata Police and we have seen incidents of Kolkata Police dismissing information and evidence. We saw the CBI delaying the case."