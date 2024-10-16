ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Rape-Murder: Father Of Deceased Trainee Doctor Praises 'Droher Carnival' As 'Victory Of Doctors'

The junior doctors held a 'Droher Carnival' on Tuesday, protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

By ANI

Published : 40 minutes ago

Updated : 8 minutes ago

People light their mobile torches at the protest site where junior doctors are sitting on a hunger strike, on Sunday (PTI)

North 24 Parganas: The father of the deceased trainee doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata praised the 'Droher (protest)) Carnival,' of junior doctors. Earlier on Tuesday, the Kolkata High Court had set aside the prohibitory orders by Kolkata police, imposed under sections 163 (1) and (3) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prevented the assembly of more than five people in an area. The 'Droher Carnival was held near the Bengal government's Durga puja immersion carnival in Kolkata.

The junior doctors held a "Droher Carnival" on Tuesday, protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The father of the deceased trainee doctor said, "This is the victory of doctors, their carnival has begun." The father also said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not delaying and instead is taking time to prove the allegations.

"Whatever the Supreme Court says, it says after a lot of thought. CBI is not delaying, it takes time to prove the evidence, that is why they are taking time," he said. The junior doctors also started a hunger strike on October 5, which was subsequently supported by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on October 15.

In a statement, IMA stated that the Junior Doctors would hold the fast from dawn to dusk on Tuesday across the country and the whole move would be supported by the IMA Medical Students Network."IMA Junior Doctors Network, supported by IMA Medical Students Network, have organised fasting in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front today all across the country.

The young resident doctors of Kolkata are on Fast unto Death. 5 (five) of them have been removed to ICUs with deteriorating health conditions. The Government of West Bengal has been reluctant to concede their 10 eminently doable demands. The entire medical fraternity identifies itself with the young resident doctors who are on fast," IMA said in the statement. On August 9, a woman trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

