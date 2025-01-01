ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Rape-Murder: Doctors Vow To Intensify Protest, Take It To Delhi If Needed

Parents of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital joined in the protest organised by the Joint Platform of Doctors.

File photo of a rally demanding justice for RG Kar rape-murder victim in Kolkata (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 11 minutes ago

Kolkata: The Joint Platform of Doctors that organised a sit-in to protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital on the last day of the year at the Metro channel in Kolkata, was joined by the victim's parents and a pledge was taken to intensify the movement till justice is served. Also, the doctors said that they would take their protest to Delhi if required.

The protest continued till 9 pm and an oath was read out to take ahead the legal battle. The victim's father clarified that if the protest is to be continued then they have to oppose the government. "We have to protest for justice. Also, we have to oppose the government because, it is hiding the criminals. An understanding has also been reached with the investigating agencies to stop this protest," he alleged.

The victim's father, however, did not specify whether he was referring to the state government or the Centre. The RG Kar rape and murder case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as per the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

Ever since the trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9, allegations are being raised against the state government for shielding the culprits. Now, CBI is also being criticised after two suspects, former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and police officer Abhijit Mandal, were granted bail as the agency failed to submit chargesheet against them.

Echoing the same, the victim's mother said, "My daughter was my entire world. Year 2024 took away my world. Tomorrow is the beginning of a new year. On this day, let us all pledge that no parent faces the turmoil we went through. Along with this, we must also pledge to continue our legal fight and our movement for justice."

Dr Utpal Banerjee, a member of the Joint Platform of Doctors, said, "We are not sure about the role of the CBI. We have not received any good response from the state government. As a result, the movement will be even bigger in coming days. If necessary, we will go to Delhi and demand for justice. The voice of our movement will be heard not only in Kolkata city, but across districts."

