RG Kar Rape-Murder Convict Seeks Acquittal, Calcutta HC To Hear Plea In September

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will hear the plea of Sanjoy Roy, the convict in the rape and murder case of a 34-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College, for acquittal in September.

A division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak will hear Roy's plea with the petition of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for capital punishment. It has observed that the victim's family can also join the hearing.

Roy's lawyer told the court on Wednesday, "The investigation is still underway as the allegations against Roy have not been proven on the basis of evidence. There are enough reasons to acquit him. The court has accepted Sanjay Roy's petition. The lower court sentenced him to life imprisonment but he is not the person who committed this heinous crime. The victim's family has pressed on finding the real culprit. So, he should be acquitted. The next hearing of the case has been listed in September."

Meanwhile, CBI lawyer Rajdeep Majumdar submitted, "The CBI is seeking capital punishment for Sanjoy Roy. The reason being the brutal act he had committed and an exemplary punishment should be set for the society."

On January 20, the Sealdah Court had sentenced Roy to life imprisonment. Roy filed an appeal in the Calcutta High Court challenging his conviction.

On August 9, 2024, the body of the on-duty doctor was found in the seminar hall on the fourth floor of RG Kar Medical College. After this, the Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital. On August 14, the CBI took over the investigation on the orders of the court. Allegations were also filed against the principal, Sandeep Ghosh.