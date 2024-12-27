ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Norms Flouted During Victim's Autopsy, Says Report Of AIIMS Delhi Doctors

An 11-member expert team of AIIMS, Delhi has submitted a fresh eight-page report on the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 minutes ago

Kolkata: Norms were flouted during autopsy of the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder victim and the crime scene was not properly preserved. These revelations were made in a new report prepared by a special team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi. The report has already reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

An 11-member expert team 'Multi Institutional Medical Board' (MIMB) led by forensic expert Adarsh ​​Kumar has submitted an eight-page report that contains nine major points, alleging that several irregularities were committed during the postmortem. The team prepared this report after examining multiple information, including videography of the autopsy.

According to the new report, the trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was killed by strangulation and she died in the intervening night of August 8 and 9. The report states that evidence of rape was found and the victim's hymen was torn. Saliva samples along with bite marks were found all over her body. The saliva samples have completely matched with that of civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, who was arrested in connection with the crime on August 11, two days after the incident.

The MIMB's report has also ruled out involvement of multiple people in the rape and murder of the young doctor. It has clarified that it is possible for one person to have committed this brutal incident. The victim was murdered after being raped and there was evidence of extensive force applied on vagina, the report stated. It said that this force could have been applied by penis or some blunt object.

The report further pointed out that many people were present during autopsy and some even took videos and photographs from their personal mobile phones. This information was obtained from the videography of the autopsy.

The expert team has stated that no semen was found in the trainee doctor's body so there are possibilities that either a blunt object was inserted or condom was used during the act. Finally, the report has also stated that there were pieces of glass and braces on the victim's teeth.

