RG Kar Rape Murder Case: Calcutta HC Allows CBI's Appeal, Denies State Govt's Challenge

The CBI seeks the death penalty for Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case, as the Calcutta High Court allows its appeal.

File Photo: Calcutta High Court (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday admitted the CBI's appeal challenging the trial court's decision to sentence convict Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case.

