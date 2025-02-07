Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday admitted the CBI's appeal challenging the trial court's decision to sentence convict Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case.
RG Kar Rape Murder Case: Calcutta HC Allows CBI's Appeal, Denies State Govt's Challenge
The CBI seeks the death penalty for Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case, as the Calcutta High Court allows its appeal.
File Photo: Calcutta High Court (ETV Bharat)
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday admitted the CBI's appeal challenging the trial court's decision to sentence convict Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case.