RG Kar Rape-Murder: 7 Months After Gruesome Crime, Parents Get Death Certificate Of Doctor Daughter

The health secretary visited the deceased doctor’s residence on Wednesday evening to deliver the original death certificate to her parents

RG Kar Rape-Murder: 7 Months After Gruesome Crime, Parents Get Death Certificate Of Doctor Daughter
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 9:48 AM IST

Kolkata: Seven months after their daughter’s rape-murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, her parents finally received her death certificate from West Bengal Health Secretary NS Nigam.

Accompanied by the medical superintendent and vice principal (MSVP) of RG Kar Hospital, the health secretary visited the deceased doctor’s residence on Wednesday evening to deliver the original death certificate to her parents.

"They needed the original death certificate. Today, I came here and handed it over to them. No discussions were held," Nigam said.

The victim’s father, who had been demanding the death certificate since August 9 — the day of the tragic incident at the state-run institute — said, "The health secretary suddenly arrived at our residence and gave us the original document."

"We have been struggling to obtain it. We sent an email in January and, even after that, had to go from one department to another, but no one cooperated," he alleged.

He also acknowledged receiving a link that could be used later to download a copy of the certificate.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found dead in a seminar hall in the emergency building of RG Kar Hospital, sparking widespread protests.

TAGGED:

