RG Kar Issue: Agitating Junior Doctors Continue Cease Work, Demand Justice

Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Monday continued with their cease work, stating that they would remain steadfast in their resolve to pursue justice for the medic raped and murdered at the Kar hospital. The doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the Health Department, for eight days and ceased work on the 36th day and vowed to continue it till their demands - the removal of the Kolkata Police Commissioner and senior state health officials were met.

"We will continue our cease work till our demands are met. The state government is not serious about resolving the crisis," an agitating junior medic said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where the doctors were protesting and assured them that their demands would be addressed, but the proposed meeting fell through, with the protesters claiming that they were asked to leave "unceremoniously" after waiting for three hours at the gates of the CM's residence.

Another protesting doctor claimed they had agreed to attend the meeting without live-streaming or video recording as Banerjee requested, but after notifying Minister of State for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharya, of this decision, they were told to leave because it was too late. A few previous attempts at talks between the junior doctors and Banerjee had also failed due to disagreements over the live streaming of the meetings and the number of attending representatives.