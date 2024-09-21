ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Incident: Junior Docs Resume Duties Partially at State-Run Hospitals in Bengal After 42 Days

By PTI

After a 42-day strike following the murder of a fellow doctor, junior doctors in West Bengal have partially returned to work, focusing on emergency services. They emphasise that their return is conditional on the government's response to their demands for justice and accountability from health officials, with plans to set up medical camps in flood-affected areas.

Torch rally in West Bengal (ANI)

Kolkata: Junior doctors on Saturday morning rejoined their duties partially at various government-run hospitals in West Bengal after a hiatus of 42 days. They were on 'cease work' agitation in protest against the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The junior doctors rejoined their duties in essential and emergency services at all state-run hospitals but not in the outpatient department (OPD).

"We have started rejoining duties today. Our colleagues have started returning to their respective departments since this morning only in essential and emergency services, but not at the OPDs. Please do not forget that this is only a partial resumption of duties," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, told PTI.

He said his other colleagues have already left for flood-hit districts of the state where they would start 'Abhaya clinics' (medical camps), to demonstrate their commitment to public health even amid ongoing protests.

The agitating doctors said that they would wait for another seven days for the administration to fulfil their demands for justice for the deceased doctor and the removal of the state health secretary or else they would start another round of 'cease work'.

The doctors have been protesting since August 9 when the body of a woman medic was found at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, demanding justice for the deceased doctor as well as removing key officials from their posts alleging their involvement in the case.

The CBI, which is investigating the case, has arrested several people, including the former principal of the RG Kar Hospital, in connection with its investigation into the matter.

